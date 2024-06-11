Maddie & Tae's Taylor expecting baby #2

By Jeremy Chua

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye and her husband, Josh Kerr, are expecting their second child, a boy.

The announcement arrived on Maddie & Tae's and Taylor's socials alongside a photo of Taylor, Josh and their 2-year-old daughter, Leighton Grace, holding up sonogram pictures.

"baby BOY joining us this fall and we couldn't be more excited," Taylor captioned her Instagram post.

"ahhh the sweetest family!" Ashley Cooke commented. 

"Amazing news man. Guess this wasn't something u wanted to mention to me in our writing session 3 days ago???" Lady A's Charles Kelley added.

Taylor and Josh welcomed Leighton on Jan. 17, 2022. 

Maddie and her husband, Jonah Font, are parents to 9-month-old Forrest.

Maddie & Tae recently released their new song, "Sad Girl Summer." The duo's latest project is 2022's Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2, which was preceded by their 2020 full-length album, The Way It Feels.

