Maddie & Tae + Andy Grammer sing "I Do" on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark'

Maddie & Tae and pop star Andy Grammer performed their new duet, "I Do," on Tuesday's LIVE with Kelly and Mark.



Showing her baby bump in a shiny dark gold outfit, Taylor Kerr stood alongside the duo's Maddie Font while singing harmonies together as Andy led the melody while playing an acoustic guitar on the ABC show.



"Even when I don't love you/ I do, I do, I do, I do/ You don't make it easy to/ But I do, I do, I do, I do/ And we give and we take/ And we fight, but we find a way to stay/ Even when I don't love you/ I do/ Whoa, I do," goes the chorus of the romantic ode.



Of their collab with Andy, Maddie & Tae said in a joint press statement in August, "When Andy reached out about collaborating on 'I Do' it was a no brainer for us. We really connect with his uplifting, positive messaging and have been huge fans of his since 'Keep Your Head Up.'"



Earlier in June, Taylor took to Instagram to announce she's expecting her second child, a boy, with husband Josh Kerr. The baby's arrival is slated for the fall.

Maddie & Tae's latest EP, What A Woman Can Do, arrived in September.

