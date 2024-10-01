Maddie & Tae + Andy Grammer sing "I Do" on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark'

By Jeremy Chua

Maddie & Tae and pop star Andy Grammer performed their new duet, "I Do," on Tuesday's LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Showing her baby bump in a shiny dark gold outfit, Taylor Kerr stood alongside the duo's Maddie Font while singing harmonies together as Andy led the melody while playing an acoustic guitar on the ABC show.

"Even when I don't love you/ I do, I do, I do, I do/ You don't make it easy to/ But I do, I do, I do, I do/ And we give and we take/ And we fight, but we find a way to stay/ Even when I don't love you/ I do/ Whoa, I do," goes the chorus of the romantic ode.

Of their collab with Andy, Maddie & Tae said in a joint press statement in August, "When Andy reached out about collaborating on 'I Do' it was a no brainer for us. We really connect with his uplifting, positive messaging and have been huge fans of his since 'Keep Your Head Up.'"

Earlier in June, Taylor took to Instagram to announce she's expecting her second child, a boy, with husband Josh Kerr. The baby's arrival is slated for the fall.

Maddie & Tae's latest EP, What A Woman Can Do, arrived in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!