Luke Combs will officially take his place in the Music City Walk of Fame on Thursday, March 20.

The ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. CT in Nashville's Walk of Fame Park, across from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The public's invited to attend the event, which was delayed last fall because of a scheduling conflict.

Luke becomes the 109th star in the Music City Walk of Fame, which began in 2006.

