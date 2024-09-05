Luke Bryan's got a new "Country Song" coming out

Luke Bryan's about to serve up another preview of his forthcoming album.



A new track, "Country Song Came On," will hit digital platforms on Friday, and you can presave it now.



"Gonna drop in but I wasn't gonna stay. Then I heard a barstool calling my name. #CountrySongCameOn Out Tonight," Luke announced on social media on Thursday, seemingly quoting a lyric from the unreleased song. A short instrumental clip of "Country Song Came On" also accompanied Luke's announcement.

Luke's new album, Mind of a Country Boy, arrives Sept. 27 and is available for preorder and presave.



Its lead single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," is in the top five and ascending the country charts. Another preview of the project, "Closing Time in California," dropped earlier in August.



To catch Luke on upcoming dates of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour and Farm Tour, visit lukebryan.com.



Here's the track list for Mind of a Country Boy:

"Mind of a Country Boy"

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

"Country Song Came On"

"Pair of Boots"

"But I Got a Beer in My Hand"

"Kansas"

"Country On"

"Fish on the Wall"

"She's Still Got It"

"Closing Time in California"

"For the Kids"

"Southern and Slow"

"I'm on a Tractor"

"Jesus 'Bout My Kids"

