Lainey, Miranda, Kane, Jelly, Bailey + more country stars featured on 'Twisters' soundtrack

Country music is featured big-time on Twisters: The Album.



Serving as the accompanying soundtrack to the upcoming film Twisters, the project boasts a star-studded bill that includes Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Thomas Rhett, Conner Smith and Warren Zeiders.



Rising country singer/songwriters BRELAND, Wyatt Flores, Alexandra Kay, Tanner Adell, Dylan Gossett, Tucker Wetmore and more are also featured on the project.



"Beautiful Things" hitmaker Benson Boone and Leon Bridges are among the non-country acts enlisted for the soundtrack.



You can check the full artist lineup on Twisters: The Album's Instagram.



While the soundtrack won't drop until the movie's premiere on July 19, you'll get a first preview with Luke's new single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," which arrives on digital platforms Thursday, May 16, at 8 a.m. ET.



A snippet of the track and its accompanying video are now up on Luke's Instagram.



Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.

