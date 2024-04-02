Kenny Chesney loves performing live: "Live music makes me feel so alive"

Performing onstage for fans is more than a career obligation for Kenny Chesney. To him, it's about feeling alive in the live show setting and, in turn, offering a break from the everyday monotony.



"I get asked a lot about what live music does to people and I can only answer that by saying what it does to me. Live music makes me feel so alive," shares Kenny. "All the mundane things we go through in our day-to-day life, whether it's work, whatever it is, school, it's relationships, all the things that we go through in our day-to-day lives to live our life."



"Live music always cuts through all the mundane energy for me," he continues. "It always has. It always will, and for me to be the person up on stage, helping people cut through their own mundane energy is a true gift."



Kenny's Sun Goes Down Tour kicks off April 20 in Tampa, Florida. For tickets and the full tour schedule, visit kennychesney.com.

On the music front, Kenny's new album, BORN, arrived in March and features its lead single, "Take Her Home," which is now in the top 10 of the country charts.

