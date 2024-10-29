Kelsea Ballerini has a 'release week surprise' for you

Kelsea Ballerini dropped PATTERNS on Friday, and now she's got a little surprise for you.



The country-pop superstar announced that she's added two new songs, "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak" and a stripped-down version of "Two Things," as bonus tracks to the new album.



But here's the catch: they're only available for a limited time via digital download on Kelsea's merch store.



You can grab it now at store.kelseaballerini.com.



PATTERNS' lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too" with Noah Kahan, is in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.



Kelsea's gearing up for her big Madison Square Garden headlining show on Tuesday. If you're not going to be there, fret not, you can catch her on her debut arena tour beginning Jan. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Tickets are available now at kelseaballerinilive.com.

