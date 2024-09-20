Kassi Ashton hopes her 'Dirt' makes you feel seen

Kassi Ashton's long-awaited debut album, Made From the Dirt, has arrived.



"I wrote 'Made From The Dirt' because we are made all the better every time we get back up," Kassi says of her MCA Nashville release. "We are more beautiful because of the scars, stories, and bulls***."



She adds, "I hope after listening ... you feel seen, you feel validated, and you feel like the baddest to ever do it."



The 10-song album features its lead single, "Drive You Out of My Mind," and second single, "Called Crazy," which is approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

