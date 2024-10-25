Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Keith Urban lead Tortuga 2025 lineup

By Jeremy Chua

The star-studded 2025 Tortuga Music Festival lineup is out.

Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Luke Combs will headline the event, taking place April 4-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Other artists performing include Jordan DavisParker McCollum, Megan MoroneyShaboozeyCorey Kent, John MorganCaylee Hammack, Restless Road, Ashland Craft and Lily Rose.

Charlie WorshamBryce LeatherwoodAvery Anna, Jade Eagleson, Mae Estes, Abby Anderson, Karley Scott Collins, Kashus Culpepper, Lanie Gardner and more will also take the Next From Nashville Stage.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET at tortugamusicfestival.com.

