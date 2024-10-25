Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Keith Urban lead Tortuga 2025 lineup

The star-studded 2025 Tortuga Music Festival lineup is out.



Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Luke Combs will headline the event, taking place April 4-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Other artists performing include Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Corey Kent, John Morgan, Caylee Hammack, Restless Road, Ashland Craft and Lily Rose.



Charlie Worsham, Bryce Leatherwood, Avery Anna, Jade Eagleson, Mae Estes, Abby Anderson, Karley Scott Collins, Kashus Culpepper, Lanie Gardner and more will also take the Next From Nashville Stage.



Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET at tortugamusicfestival.com.

