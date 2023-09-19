It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Martina McBride

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

By Jeremy Chua

Country icon Martina McBride is headed to a city near you this festive season.

Martina has announced the return of her The Joy of Christmas Tour. The 13-date trek kicks off November 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will wrap in Englewood, New Jersey, on December 17.

"The Joy of Christmas tour is heading out for another run this year! [heart + Christmas tree emojis] This is one of my favorite tours, and it gets better and better every year!" Martina shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time at martinamcbride.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!