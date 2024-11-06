Gabby Barrett's a proud Christmas 'early decorator'

By Jeremy Chua

The question of when to put up Christmas trees has long been debated. Does it go up before or after Thanksgiving?

For Gabby Barrett, the holiday mood officially kicks in November. And yes, that includes having the good ol' tree up.

"[My] favorite holiday tradition would be taking out the Christmas tree November 1st. Yes, I'm an early decorator," says Gabby.

"And putting up all of our special and sentimental ornaments and blasting Christmas music and taking our time doing so," she adds.

Gabby's 11-song holiday album, Carols and Candlelight, arrives Friday.

Here's the Carols and Candlelight track list:

"Mary, Did You Know?"
"I'll Be Home For Christmas"
"Christmas to Remember"
"The First Noel"
"Baby, It's Cold Outside" (feat. Cade Foehner)
"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" (feat. The Piano Guys)
"Go Tell It on the Mountain" (for KING & COUNTRY feat. Gabby Barrett)
"O Holy Night"
"Last Christmas"
"Grown-Up Christmas List"
"Silent Night"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

