Ella Langley's already got her next album figured out, but she's in no rush

CMA winner Ella Langley just broke into the top 20 with her second hit, "weren't for the wind."

But the Alabama native is already well into planning her second album.

"I already know the title for the next record," Ella tells ABC Audio. "I kinda have a lot of the creative figured out for it. It's really just fallen out."

"I don't know exactly when it's gonna come out because I want to give this record time," she explains, "and also ... I'm very picky when it comes to recording, and I just want to give the next record all the love it deserves."

"I'm not in a rush," she says. "I plan on doing this for the rest of my life, so I have time."

The expanded edition of Ella's major label debut, title still hungover, came out in November. It includes her current hit, as well as her breakthrough, "you look like you love me."

She kicks off her Canadian tour with duet partner Riley Green March 27 in British Columbia.

