Dylan Scott saddles up for Country Till I Die Tour

Dylan Scott is hitting the road in 2025 for his Country Till I Die Tour.



It'll kick off April 3 in Boston and hit New York, Cincinnati, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver and more before wrapping May 17 in St. Augustine.



George Birge, Dasha and Graham Barham have been tapped to open on select dates.



"C O U N T R Y, I'll be Country Till I Die! I'm bringing George Birge, Dasha, and Graham Barham out with me on the Country Till I Die Tour next year! Can't wait to bring a little country to a city near you!" Dylan announced to fans on Instagram.



Tickets go on sale Friday at dylanscottcountry.com.

Dylan's currently in the top 30 of the country charts with "This Town's Been Too Good To Us" and the Dylan Marlowe-assisted "Boys Back Home."

