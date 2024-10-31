Cole Swindell's 'Diggin' Up' a Randy Travis Halloween memory

By Jeremy Chua

Being signed to the same record label as Randy Travis has given Cole Swindell a full-circle moment.

Sure, Cole grew up with the "Forever and Ever, Amen" singer's music, like many of today's country stars. But what makes it extra special is a Halloween memory from Cole's childhood.

"I'll never forget being young and I grew up loving Randy Travis, and I had a poster of him from a concert that my grandparents took me to," Cole recalls to the press. "He had on a leather jacket and had his hair slicked back and that's the only costume I could get."

"So I got me a leather jacket and slicked my blond hair back and looked nothing like him, but was proud to tell everybody I was Randy Travis that I walked up to," he shares with a laugh.

"I'm sure they looked at me like, 'Wow! Nice costume,' but I was proud of it," recounts Cole. "I'll never forget just thinking that I could try to look like that poster and be Randy Travis."

Many years later, grown-up and superstar Cole got to meet Randy.

In May, he shared an Instagram Reel of him and the country icon sitting down together to hear his AI-assisted song, "Where That Came From," for the first time.

Cole's currently in the top 30 of the country charts with his latest single, "Forever to Me."

