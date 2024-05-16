Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum earn early ACM Awards

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton and Parker McCollum have earned an ACM Award trophy ahead of Thursday's big night. 

Chris was named this year's Artist-Songwriter, while Parker's "Burn It Down" scored him a Visual Media of the Year win.

Other early winners include Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Tigirlily Gold and hit songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, who won New Female Artist, New Male Artist, New Duo or Group and Songwriter of the Year, respectively.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!