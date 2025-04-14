Carrie Underwood reflects on setting a Vegas record

Carrie Underwood now holds the record for the "longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist" after wrapping her show Saturday night.

The American Idol star had both the first and the longest-running residency at Resorts World, clocking 72 shows for more than 300,000 fans since its beginning in December 2021.

"REFLECTION has truly been one of the standout moments of my performing career thus far," Carrie says. "I've loved being in Las Vegas where we've welcomed fans from all over the world who have come to see us."

"It’s been so special to reflect on the first 20 years of this career I am so grateful for," she continues, "and have loved being on stage with my band and all the performers every night."

Carrie also donated $1 from every ticket sold to Make-A-Wish America. If you missed it, you can still check out the Carrie Underwood: Reflection special on Hulu.

