Blake Shelton, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Janson + more join United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief lineup

By Jeremy Chua

United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global have teamed for the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief, a star-studded concert that'll air on CBS and CMT on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Tyler Hubbard, Chris Janson, Brittney Spencer, gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds and American Idol's Clay Aiken are set to perform, while Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean and more will appear with "special messages," according to a press release.

Proceeds from the one-hour special will go to hurricane relief and long-term recovery efforts and help those ravaged by the hurricane across southeastern U.S.

For more information and to make a donation, visit unitedway.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

