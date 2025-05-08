View this year’s ACM nominees and winners

Your guide to the 60th Annual ACM Awards

The 60th Annual ACM Awards are hosted by Reba McEntire and took place in Frisco, TX on Thursday, May 8th. The awards are being streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 PM/7 PM Central.

Check out this year’s nominees and winners below

Entertainer Of The Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist Of The Year

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Male Artist Of The Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Duo Of The Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

Group Of The Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Ella Langley

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Jessie Murph

Kassi Ashton

New Male Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

New Duo Or Group Of The Year

WINNER: The Red Clay Strays

Restless Road

Treaty Oak Revival

Album Of The Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Single Of The Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

Song Of The Year

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

Music Event Of The Year

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood

We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton

You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

Visual Media Of The Year

WINNER: You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood

Think I’m In Love With You - Chris Stapleton

Songwriter Of The Year

WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillion

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Jessi Alexander

Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter Of The Year

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Ernest

HARDY

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

