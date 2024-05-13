View This Year’s ACM Awards Nominees

The 59th Annual ACM Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and take place in Frisco, TX on Thursday, May 16th. The awards will be streamed live for free to everyone on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8/7C.
Check out this year’s nominees below
Entertainer Of The Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Female Artist Of The Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Male Artist Of The Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Duo Of The Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
Group Of The Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist Of The Year
- Ashley Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kassi Ashton
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
New Male Artist Of The Year
- Connor Smith
- Dylan Scott
- Ernest
- Kameron Marlowe
- Nate Smith
New Duo Or Group Of The Year
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlily Gold
Album Of The Year
- Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs
- Higher - Chris Stapleton
- Leather - Cody Johnson
- One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) - Kelsea Ballerini
Single Of The Year
- Burn It Down - Parker McCollum
- Fast Car - Luke Combs
- Last Night - Morgan Wallen
- Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
- Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
Song Of The Year
- Fast Car - Luke Combs
- Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
- Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
- Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney
- The Painter - Cody Johnson
Music Event Of The Year
- Can’t Break Up Now - Old Dominion and Megan Moroney
- Different ‘Round Here - Riley Green and Luke Combs
- I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
- Man Made A Bar - Morgan Wallen and Eric Church
- Save Me - Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson
Visual Media Of The Year
- Burn It Down - Parker McCollum
- Human - Cody Johnson
- In Your Love - Tyler Childers
- Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
- Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney
Songwriter Of The Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Hillary Lindsey
- Jessie Jo Dillion
- Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter Of The Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Ernest
- HARDY
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
