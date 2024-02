Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Dolly Parton once again proves that she is the definition of a class act.

In a recent interview, Dolly was asked about Elle King’s performance during her birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Elle is really a great artist. She’s a great girl. She’s been going through a lot of hard things lately,” Dolly said. “And she just had a little too much to drink. So let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, ‘cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”