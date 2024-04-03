VIDEO: Vince Gill plays emotional tribute to Blake Shelton’s brother and Toby Keith

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Vince Gill performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Vince Gill was a special guest at Blake Shelton’s All For The Hall event in Oklahoma on March 30th. All For The Hall raises money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s various programs.

Vince took a moment during his set to dedicate his performance of “Go Rest High on That Mountain” to Blake’s late brother, Richie, and Toby Keith.

“I was grateful that Blake invited me to do this. I want to thank him on behalf of all of us and especially the people at the Country Music Hall of Fame. All the proceeds tonight are going to benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame. So grateful. I thought I’d do something sweet tonight and do this for the memory of - this song was written about the loss of my brother Bob,” Vince said. “Tonight, I wanna also include the dedication of this song to Blake’s brother Richie that he lost when he was a young boy in a car accident and also dedicate it to another fellow Okie, Mr. Toby Keith.”