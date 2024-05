It looks like Tim McGraw is adding to his already impressive acting resume!

Variety reports that Tim will star in an untitled series on Netflix about the life of competitive bull riding.

“A megastar champion (McGraw) facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past.”

The show was announced and presented to advertisers yesterday (May 15) in New York.