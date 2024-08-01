Thomas Rhett Joins Marty & McGee From SEC Network To Talk College Football

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The college football season is right around the corner and we’re counting down the days until kickoff!

Thomas Rhett recently joined Marty & McGee from SEC Network to talk the big rivalry in the Akins house...Georgia and Tennessee! Thomas Rhett being from Georgia is a HUGE Dawgs fan while his sweet wife Lauren went to the University of Tennessee and is a HUGE Vols fan, but more than likely you’ll run into Thomas and Lauren at Neyland Stadium in the fall as they are season ticket holders!

“We don’t watch the Tennessee-Georgia game together anymore.” - Thomas Rhett

We’re excited to see what happens this football season and can’t wait for the fall!