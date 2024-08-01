Thomas Rhett Joins Marty & McGee From SEC Network To Talk College Football

Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

The college football season is right around the corner and we’re counting down the days until kickoff!

Thomas Rhett recently joined Marty & McGee from SEC Network to talk the big rivalry in the Akins house...Georgia and Tennessee! Thomas Rhett being from Georgia is a HUGE Dawgs fan while his sweet wife Lauren went to the University of Tennessee and is a HUGE Vols fan, but more than likely you’ll run into Thomas and Lauren at Neyland Stadium in the fall as they are season ticket holders!

“We don’t watch the Tennessee-Georgia game together anymore.” - Thomas Rhett

We’re excited to see what happens this football season and can’t wait for the fall!

