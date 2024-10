Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Munich, Germany MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Man)

One more reason to love Taylor Swift. She just made a huge $5 million dollar donation to Feeding America to help with Hurricane relief!

Taylor joins Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and other celebrities helping folks get back on their feet after Helene and Milton.