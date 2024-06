Shania Twain Shania Twain performs during her Queen of Me tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on June 28, 2023. (Richard Thigpen)

“Let’s Go Girls”...(& NHL fans!) Shania Twain will be performing before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs outside Rogers Place in Canada at 6PM ET on Saturday!

The Florida Panthers lead the series 2-0 against the Edmonton Oilers with Game 3 on Thursday June 13th at 8:00PM.