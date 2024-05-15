Netflix's animated 'Terminator Zero' coming out on Judgement Day: August 29

Netflix has chosen a very appropriate date to drop its animated series Terminator Zero — August 29, best known as Judgement Day for fans of the seminal sci-fi series.

According to 1991's Terminator 2, it is on that date in 1997 — at 2:14 a.m., to be exact — when the artificial intelligence system known as Skynet becomes self-aware and decides all of humanity is a threat, provoking a catastrophic nuclear exchange with Russia.

The new series follows two related timelines: 1997 and 2022, the latter from which a female soldier is sent back through time to save a scientist with the key to stopping Judgement Day.

Netflix teases, "She arrives in 1997 to protect ... Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he's hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."

The series, shepherded by Mattson Tomlin, will introduce new characters to the Terminator mythology.

But of course, there will be killer robots, as the preview photos revealed, including a male figure with part of his face torn off, revealing his metal skull beneath.

"Encompassing flesh-and-blood resistance fighters and time-traveling cyborgs, this battle spans across the last decades of the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st," the streaming service says.

