Keith Urban says he failed music class in high school

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Keith Urban performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Keith Urban failing 10th grade music class is like Gordon Ramsay or Emeril failing culinary school, it just doesn’t seem possible. But it is, see for yourself!

Keith joined Kelly Clarkson on her show and she asked him about a favorite music teacher or someone who really pushed him. His response, even though she failed him in high school, was Mrs. Grimmer. The best part is Kelly’s reaction! LOL

Well, we already know how the story ends. Twenty-four #1 singles, 4 GRAMMYs, 10 CMAs, 11 ACMs and an American Music Award... I’d say he did just fine failing Mrs. Grimmer’s class.


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

