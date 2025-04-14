Johnny Depp sports new look for his Hollywood return in 'Day Drinker'

Niete
By Andrea Tuccillo

Johnny Depp is sporting a whole new look in the first image for his upcoming film, Day Drinker.

Lionsgate gave a sneak peek of Depp’s role Monday, and he’s nearly unrecognizable with gray hair, a gray beard and blue colored contacts.

The film, directed by Snow White helmer Marc Webb, reunites Depp with frequent screen partner Penelope Cruz. According to the synopsis, Madelyn Cline plays a private-yacht bartender who encounters Depp's "mysterious onboard guest." Cruz plays a criminal figure they both become entangled with.

Depp and Cruz have previously worked together on the films BlowPirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

Day Drinker marks Depp's first major role in a Hollywood production following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!