Posted: April 05, 2018

Jerry King Announces Retirement

NEWS RELEASE

  

Industry Legend “The Cousin” Jerry King Announces Retirement 

After 50+ Years in Radio

 

San Antonio, TX – April 5, 2018 – After five decades in radio, nearly 43 of them at KKYX, “The Cousin” Jerry King has decided to hang up his headphones and retire. 

 

“It is with mixed feelings that I let everyone know that “The Cousin” is going to retire as of April 20. While I'm in good health at 72, I feel it is time to retire. I'll still be doing things related to music,” said King. “I thank my radio family for their support, friendship, camaraderie, and for the opportunity to do what I've done at KKYX – it’s been a wonderful career. This is where the cowboy rides away with gratitude for the great professionals I have worked with throughout my 53 years in radio.” 

 

“I met Jerry 31 years ago, and he was already a legend in the industry,” said Ben Reed, VP Market Manager for CMG San Antonio. “He is a true radio man, a tremendous friend, and one of the kindest human beings I have ever known. His CMG family wishes him the best as he segues into the next phase in his amazing life.”

 

Throughout his illustrious career, King was part of many “firsts” in the radio and music history. When he was working as the music director of KKYX in 1981, a cowboy from a local band walked into the radio station with his first record. King played “Unwound” on the 50-thousand-watt, AM station and it was the first time the country music world and much of South Texas heard George Strait on the radio. 

 

For his many contributions to artists, radio and country music, Jerry King was inducted into the Country Music Radio DJ Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also inducted into the San Antonio Radio Hall of Fame as well as the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. 

