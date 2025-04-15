Florence Pugh says she is hard to date: 'I’m tricky'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Florence Pugh says she doesn't make it easy to date her.

The actress opened up about her romantic life in a recent cover story for Harper's Bazaar UK. Pugh said she is currently in love and that she is approaching this relationship differently than she has in the past.

“I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy," Pugh said. "I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates.”

Even so, Pugh said she is learning she must work on this part of herself if she wants to have a family one day.

"But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that," Pugh said. "I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family."

Pugh, who has endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome, has also begun the process of freezing her eggs. Though she describes it as “tiring and horrible,” the actress understands she is lucky to be able to afford the medical care.

“There was a clickbait article about me doing it,” Pugh said. “I know you shouldn’t read the comments but ... urgh. I wish there was a little more tenderness and understanding.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!