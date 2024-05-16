In Brief: '3 Body Problem' renewed, Natasha Lyonne joins 'Fantastic Four,' and more

Netflix has ordered more episodes of the sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem, Variety reports. "We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," series creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo said in a statement. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!" The exact number of new episodes and when they'll air will be revealed at a later date ...

Poker Face and Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot, according to Variety. She joins Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of the iconic Silver Surfer. Ralph Ineson has also been announced as Galactus. Lyonne's role, like that of other recent additions Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich, has not been revealed ...

Will Ferrell is heading for the small screen in the Netflix comedy series GOLF, alongside co-star and co-creator Ramy Youssef, according to Deadline. Ferrel, an avid golfer, will reportedly play a fictional golf legend. Ramy's roll has not been revealed. Ferrel will next be heard voicing Gru's new nemesis Maxime Le Mal in Despicable Me 4, opening July 3 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.