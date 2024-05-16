Blake Lively is Lily Bloom in first trailer for 'It Ends with Us'

The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively, has arrived.

In the Justin Baldoni-directed film, arriving in theaters August 9, Lively plays Lily Bloom, a young woman who has dealt with a traumatic upbringing, and is now starting a new life and business opening a flower shop in Boston.

She meets Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), a neurosurgeon, and the two quickly fall for each other.

The trailer gives a glimpse of their characters falling in love, set to Taylor Swift's "my tears ricochet," before showing how Ryle's abuse impacts their relationship.

"Fifteen seconds. That’s all it takes to completely change everything,” Lily says in the trailer.

Hoover has previously said the book, which touches largely on domestic abuse, was inspired by her mother's own escape from abuse.

"If one day you had a daughter, what would you say to her — if she came to you and she said the person she loved was hurting her?" Lily asks Ryle in the trailer. "What would you say to her?"

The trailer also shows Lily reuniting with her childhood love Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) and seeking support from him. It also flashes back to scenes of them when they were younger.

The cast of It Ends With Us includes Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton.

If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.