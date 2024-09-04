'Barney' is back: Max launching an all-new animated series starring the purple dinosaur

Barney the dinosaur rides on a float at the 76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Herald Square on Nov. 28, 2002, in New York City.

If you needed some more pop culture nostalgia, what with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck breaking up again, Barney the purple dinosaur is back.

Cartoon Network has announced it is about to launch Barney's World, an all-new animated series featuring the character who made his television debut in 1988 and was a ubiquitous presence in the '90s.

The show premieres Oct. 14 on Max and Oct. 18 on the streamer's corporate partner Cartoon Network.

"The new Barney's World is set in a playground, where Barney is joined by dinos Billy and Baby Bop and their three kid best friends David, Mel, and Vivie," the networks say.

"Through action-packed, music-filled adventures together, Barney helps the kids and audiences explore big preschool emotions, showing them how to love themselves, others, and their communities."

The original live-action Barney and Friends — featuring a performer in the dino suit — ran for 14 seasons on PBS in the United States, with its final episode airing on Nov. 2, 2010.

Incidentally, the series was the show on which global superstar Selena Gomez cut her baby teeth. She starred as Gianna on the program from 2002 to 2004. Meanwhile, as reported, Mattel Films is simultaneously looking to spin some Barbie magic from the purple property.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is attached to a Barney project that will lean "into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," according to executive producer Kevin McKeon to the New Yorker last July.

He explains, "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

