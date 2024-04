Luke Combs Luke Combs performs "She Got The Best of Me" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Luke Combs decided to have some fun with his fans on April Fool’s Day by releasing his entire setlist for his upcoming tour.

The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour kicks off on April 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.