Zabala’s Three-run Homer Not Enough in Saturday Defeat

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Saturday night. After falling behind 4-0, the Missions tied the game with a four-run fourth inning highlighted by a three-run homer from Juan Zabala. The two clubs kept the game tied until the eighth inning. Midland plated three runs on their way to securing a 7-4 victory. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Saturday night. After falling behind 4-0, the Missions tied the game with a four-run fourth inning highlighted by a three-run homer from Juan Zabala. The two clubs kept the game tied until the eighth inning. Midland plated three runs on their way to securing a 7-4 victory.

James Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The southpaw stranded a runner in scoring position int he first inning. Connor Hollis reached base on a one-out single. Gonzalez retired the next batter before unloading a wild pitch. With Hollis at second base and one out, Marcos Castanon grounded out to end the inning.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed a runner to reach scoring position during the second inning. After retiring the first batter, Baez allowed a single to Henry Bolte. As Jack Winkler struck out, Bolte stole second base. Euribiel Angeles grounded out to end the frame.

Midland took the lead with four runs on five hits in the third inning. Junior Perez singled to start the inning. On the play, he advanced to second base on a throwing error. Denzel Clarke drove him in with a double to right field. Baez allowed back-to-back singles to Brennan Milone and Will Simpson. Clarke scored in the base hit from Simpson. Shane McGuire advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch from Baez allowed Milone to score. On the play, a throwing error from Anthony Vilar allowed Simpson to score. Midland took a 4-0 lead.

The Missions tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. Connor Hollis was hit by a pitch and stole second base to start the inning. Robbie Tenerowicz drew a walk to put two runners on base. Castanon reached base on a fielder’s choice with Tenerowicz out at second base. Gonzalez struck out Joshua Mears for the second out. Ray-Patrick Didder drove in Hollis with a base hit to right field. Juan Zabala tied the game with a three-run homer to left field. It was his third long ball of the year.

Raul Brito took over for Baez in the fifth inning. The right-hander retired nine batters across three innings of work. He walked two batters while striking out three. Jackson Wolf took the mound for the Missions in the eighth inning.

With Wolf in the game, Midland regained the lead with three runs in the top of the eighth inning. To start the frame, Milone drew a walk and Simpson singled. McGuire drove in Milone with a base hit to left-center field. Brayan Buelvas loaded the bases with a single. Wolf retired the next two batters with a strikeout and pop out. Angeles drove in two runs with a single to left field. The Missions trailed 7-4.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler Baum took the mound for Midland. Castanon struck out swinging to start the frame. Joshua Mears popped out for the second out. Didder popped out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-4



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 24-31, 55-68 on the season



Attendance: 4,038



Henry Baez (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 K



James Gonzalez (RockHounds starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R (0 ER), BB, 5 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 K



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): DNP



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Henry Bolte (#5 A’s prospect): 2-4, 3B, SB, 2 K



Denzel Clarke (#10 A’s prospect): 1-5, 2B, RBI, R, K



Daniel Susac (#11 A’s prospect): DNP



Jack Perkins (#18 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st



Brennan Milone (#24 A’s prospect): 2-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K



Brayan Buelvas (#26 A’s prospect): 1-5



Will Simpson (#29 A’s prospect): 2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, September 1st. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-8, 5.11) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jack Perkins (1-1, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.