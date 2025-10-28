You might’ve heard of a sports equinox, but have you heard of the super sports equinox?

The Sports Equinox is an almost annual event that happens by chance. It’s when all five major sports leagues in the U.S. (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS) are all active on the same day. The Super Sports Equinox is much more rare. It’s when one city is involved in all six games!

Some people also define the Super Sports Equinox as the addition of MLS to the original big four leagues, but enough time has passed, and MLS has grown enough for it to be a big five, no longer only four.

2025 Sports Equinox

Our regular Sports Equinox this year took place yesterday, October 27th, as all five leagues were in action. The NFL had Monday Night Football, as the Chiefs kept the Commanders down in a 28-7 victory for Kansas City. The NBA had 11 different matchups. My favorite moment was watching brothers, Pat and Cam Spencer close out the Golden State vs Memphis game.

The NHL had two matchups as the Pittsburgh Penguins gave St. Louis the Blues, handing them a 6-3 defeat, and the Ottawa Senators were hot on the ice, defeating the Boston Bruins 7-2.

The MLS had two first-round playoff matches yesterday as Cincinnati took game one over Columbus in a “Hell is Real” playoff derby. On the other side, Minnesota needed penalties to secure a home victory in game one over the Seattle Sounders.

Lastly, it was Game 3 of the MLB World Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. They actually played TWO baseball games because the game went 18 innings... Still only counted as one though. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 18th to give L.A. the victory. He’s the only player to have two walk-off homers in the World Series.

In MLB history, only one player has done both of the following in his career (reg or post):



- hit a walkoff grand slam with his team down to its last out

- hit a walkoff HR in the 18th inning or later



That one player is Freddie Freeman.



Both came in the World Series. pic.twitter.com/bDja6v9xnJ — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 28, 2025

2018 Super Sports Equinox

Only 10 cities in the U.S. can accomplish the Super Sports Equinox, as you need all five teams in your city to do so. These markets are New England, Chicago, Dallas - Arlington, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, Minneapolis - St. Paul, New York (Jersey), Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. (DMV area).

Los Angeles is the only city to complete the Super Sports Equinox with five teams represented in the five major sports leagues on October 28, 2018. Not only that, but all games were in LA! That’s a bonus.

The NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Washington Wizards in a 136-104 victory. The L.A. Kings hosted the New York Rangers in a 4-3 win. What’s crazy is that both played inside the Staples Center at different times that day.

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Green Bay Packers, winning 29-27 and keeping their unbeaten record alive. Alternatively, the Los Angeles Galaxy fell 3-2 to the Houston Dynamo, killing their chances of making the MLS Playoffs. Lastly, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost game five of the World Series 5-1 to the Boston Red Sox. It was the series clincher for Boston.