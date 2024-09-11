Vilar Homers and Doubles in Game One Loss

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began their final series of the 2024 season Tuesday night. After claiming the series victory in Tulsa, the Missions welcomed the Springfield Cardinals to Wolff Stadium. The Cardinals plated seven runs on 15 hits en route to a game one victory. (Marco Reyna/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began their final series of the 2024 season Tuesday night. After claiming the series victory in Tulsa, the Missions welcomed the Springfield Cardinals to Wolff Stadium. The Cardinals plated seven runs on 15 hits en route to a game one victory.

Sam Whiting was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed three runs in the top of the first frame. Bryan Torres singled and advanced to second base on a balk. Nathan Church drew a walk to put two runners on base. After retiring the next batter, Whiting allowed a two-run double to Matt Lloyd. The righty retired the next batter before allowing an RBI single to Leonardo Bernal. The Missions trailed 3-0.

Whiting lasted three innings on Tuesday night. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits. He issued two walks without recording a strikeout. Daniel Camarena took over for the Missions in the fourth inning.

Former Missions pitcher Brandon Komar was the starter for the Cardinals. Ripken Reyes reached on an error in the first inning. Connor Hollis grounded into a double play. Cole Cummings drew a walk, extending the inning. Robbie Tenerowicz grounded out to end the inning.

Komar retired the next six batters across the second and third innings. Hollis reached base on a throwing error to start the fourth frame. On the play, he advanced to second base. A strikeout and two ground outs resulted in Hollis being stranded at third base.

Springfield added two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Facing David Morgan, Nathan Church singled, and Jimmy Crooks was hit by a pitch. Lloyd reached base on a fielder’s choice with Church safe at third and Crooks out at second. Lloyd stole second base and, on the play, Church scored due to a throwing error from Anthony Vilar. Lloyd scored on a groundout from Chase Davis. The Cardinals improved their lead to 5-0.

The Missions ended Komar’s no-hit bid and shutout in the fifth inning. With one man down, Robert Perez Jr. singled to right-center field. On the next pitch, Vilar homered to right field. His first homer of the season cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Davis singled and stole second base to start the frame. Bernal singled putting runners on the corners. Davis came in to score as Noah Mendlinger reached on a fielder’s choice. The Missions trailed 6-2.

San Antonio plated their third run of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning. Vilar doubled to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Komar allowed an RBI single to Hollis. The Missions cut the deficit to 6-3.

Springfield made it a 7-3 game in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Lloyd began the frame with a double. After retiring the next batter, Bernal drove him in with a single to left field.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Nathanael Heredia returned to the mound after entering in the eighth frame. Tenerowicz singled to start the inning. Marcos Castanon drew a walk to put two runners on base. Romeo Sanabria struck out swinging for the first out. Perez Jr. struck out swinging for the second out. Vilar lined out to right field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-3



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 28-35, 59-72 on the season



Attendance: 3,605



Sam Whiting (Missions starter): L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB



Brandon Komar (Cardinals starter): W, 7.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, September 12th



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Braden Nett (#20 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 13th



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-4, K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 14th



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, September 11th



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB



Tink Hence (#2 Cardinals prospect, #50 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Wed., Sept. 11th



Jimmy Crooks (#5 Cardinals prospect): 1-3, BB, HBP, K



Chase Davis (#7 Cardinals prospect): 2-5, 2B, RBI, R, SB



Leonardo Bernal (#9 Cardinals prospect): 4-5, 2 RBI



Max Rajcic (#18 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 13th



The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday, September 11th. Left-hander Austin Krob (4-10, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Tink Hence (4-3, 2.76) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.