The San Antonio Missions on KKYX! Listen to The San Antonio Missions on KKYX!

San Antonio, TX — Thursday night’s game between the San Antonio Missions and Arkansas Travelers has been officially postponed. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, May 3rd.

Game one of the doubleheader will take place at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin shortly after the conclusion of game one.

The Missions were victorious in game two of the series on Wednesday night with a 4-0 shutout win. Arkansas took game one of the series on Tuesday with a 5-3 win.