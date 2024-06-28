Tenerowicz Leaves the Yard as Chanclas Fall to RockHounds

San Antonio Missions Baseball The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium Thursday night to take on the Midland RockHounds. Entering tonight’s game on a three-game win streak, the Flying Chanclas hit a snag against Midland on Thursday. The RockHounds plated five runs in the second inning. The San Antonio offense plated one run along the way and lost to Midland 6-1. (Vashaun Newman/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium Thursday night to take on the Midland RockHounds. Entering tonight’s game on a three-game win streak, the Flying Chanclas hit a snag against Midland on Thursday. The RockHounds plated five runs in the second inning. The San Antonio offense plated one run along the way and lost to Midland 6-1.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, he walked Junior Perez and Denzel Clarke. The runners were left stranded after Jordan Groshans grounded out.

In the second inning, Midland grabbed the lead with five runs on six hits. With one man down, Jose Mujica, Jeremy Eierman and Sahid Valenzuela each singled. Snelling retired the next batter on an infield fly. Brennan Milone drove in a run while reaching on an infield single. Perez drove in two runs with a base hit to right-center field. Robby Snelling was pulled for fellow southpaw Ryan Och. Clarke drove in two runs with a triple to center field. The Missions trailed 5-0.

Gunnar Hoglund was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. Leading off the inning, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a line drive onto the left field berm. His eighth long ball of the season cut the deficit to 5-1.

San Antonio put two runners on base during the bottom of the third inning. Robert Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Perez Jr. stole second base. Hoglund retired the next batter before hitting Brandon Valenzuela with an inside fastball. While Cole Cummings was at the plate, Perez Jr. stole third base. With runners on the corners and two outs, Cummings struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

Och kept Midland off the scoreboard during his 2.1 innings on the mound. The southpaw allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two batters. David Morgan took the mound for the Flying Chanclas in the top of the fifth inning.

The RockHounds added an insurance run in the top of the sixth run. Valenzuela began the inning with a double to left field. Cooper Bowman drove him in with a double of his own. The Flying Chanclas trailed 6-1.

San Antonio threatened to score in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cummings got things started with a one-out base hit. After striking out the next batter, Hoglund gave up a single to Marcos Castanon. Ray-Patrick Didder grounded out to end the scoring threat.

Hoglund’s night ended after six innings of work. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight batters. Colin Peluse took the mound for Midland in the bottom of the seventh inning.

With Peluse in the game, the Flying Chanclas put the first two batters on base. Juan Zabala and Perez Jr. hit back-to-back base hits to start the inning. Jarryd Dale flew out for the first out. Zach Reks struck out swinging. Valenzuela grounded out to end the scoring threat.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Seth Elledge took the mound for Midland. Perez Jr. grounded out to start the frame. Dale flew out to the left field warning track for the second out. Reks struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-1



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-1, 33-38 on the season



Attendance: 3,366



Robby Snelling (Chanclas starter): L, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, K



Gunnar Hoglund (RockHounds starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #24 MLB): L, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, K



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 29th



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 28th



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-3, HBP



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4



Denzel Clarke (#3 A’s prospect): 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB



Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A’s prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K, HR



Cooper Bowman (#17 A’s prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K



Ryan Cusick (#19 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 30th



Tyler Baum (#21 A’s prospect): DNP



Brennan Milone (#22 A’s prospect): 1-5, RBI, R, 3 K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Friday, June 28th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (2-3, 3.59) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Domingo Robles (0-2, 4.24) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.