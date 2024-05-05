Sunday’s Finale Canceled in Arkansas

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Listen to The San Antonio Missions on KKYX!

By Missions Baseball

San Antonio, TX — The Sunday, May 5th, game between the San Antonio Missions and Arkansas Travelers has been canceled due to inclement weather. It will not be made up due to the two clubs not playing again in the first half.

Arkansas officially takes the series victory 3-2 after their 6-0 shutout victory on Saturday night.

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, May 7th. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-1, 6.16) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The RoughRiders have not yet announced their rotation. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. from Riders Field.

