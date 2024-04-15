Sunday Matinee Goes in Missions Favor, Split Series with Naturals

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday. Following an eventful Saturday night, the Missions capitalized on a wild pitch on Sunday. With the game tied at one in the eighth inning, Cole Cummings scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Woo-Suk Go converted the save in the ninth and the Missions secured a 2-1 win.

Eric Cerantola was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. The Missions threatened to score in the bottom of the first inning against the right-hander. Jakob Marsee drew a walk to start the inning and stole second base. With one out, Nathan Martorella singled and Marsee advanced to third base. Cole Cummings and Connor Hollis each struck out and left the runners stranded.

The Missions had a runner in scoring position in the second inning. Leading off the frame, Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk. He advanced to second on a ground out from Juan Zabala. Perez Jr. Advanced to third base on a fly out from Ray-Patrick Didder. Perez Jr. was left stranded after Ripken Reyes flew out.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Making his Double-A debut, the 20-year-old retired six of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings. He allowed one walk while striking out two batters. Bobby Milacki took the mound for the Missions in the third inning.

Northwest Arkansas plated the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Peyton Wilson and Gavin Cross hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Cayden Wallace grounded into a double play and Wilson came in to score. The Naturals took a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning. After retiring the leadoff batter, Cerantola gave up a double to Perez Jr. Zabala and Didder drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Anthony Simonelli entered the game to relieve Cerantola. Perez Jr. came in to score as Reyes grounded out to second base. The game was tied 1-1.

Yovanny Cruz replaced Milacki for the top of the sixth inning. The right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Javier Vaz. Wilson drew a walk to put two runners on base. Cross flew out to right field which allowed Vaz to advance to third. On the play, Wilson was thrown out trying to advance to second base. Cruz struck out Wallace to end the scoring threat.

Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions in the top of the seventh inning. Lester singled to center field to start the frame. Rodolfo Duran grounded out and Lester moved up 90 feet. Diego Hernandez popped out in foul territory for the second out. He struck out Leonel Valera to end the inning and keep it a 1-1 ballgame.

The Missions took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Keylan Killgore, Cole Cummings legged out a one-out triple to right field. Connor Hollis, the next batter, struck out looking. With Perez Jr. at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Cummings to score. San Antonio gained a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the ninth inning, Woo-Suk Go took the mound for the save opportunity. Cross grounded out to start the frame. Wallace flew out to right field for out number two. Go struck out Lester to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 6-3 on the season

Missions split series with Northwest Arkansas 3-3

1st converted save for Missions pitching

Attendance: 2,235

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, BB, 2 K

Eric Cerantola (Naturals starter): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): DNP

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-3, SB, BB, K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): DNP

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 2-3, BB, K

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, BB, 2 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Cayden Wallace (#3 Naturals prospect): DNP

Mason Barnett (#6 Naturals prospect): DNP

Gavin Cross (#8 Naturals prospect): 1-3, BB

Chandler Champlain (#12 Naturals prospect): DNP

Javier Vaz (#16 Naturals prospect): 1-4, 2B

Noah Cameron (#21 Naturals prospect): DNP

Peyton Wilson (#24 Naturals prospect): 1-3, R, BB

Eric Cerantola (#27 Naturals prospect): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 BB, 3 K

Tyson Guerrero (#30 Naturals prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, April 16th. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-1, 7.20) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Julio Robaina (0-0, --) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.