Snelling Strikes Out Six as Missions Drop Game Four to Naturals

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday. Robby Snelling put together a solid outing striking out six batters in five innings of work. After being held scoreless through the first four innings, San Antonio plated two runs in the fifth to take the lead. Northwest Arkansas regained the lead in the seventh and never looked back. The Naturals secured a 4-2 victory.

Mason Barnett was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. The Missions put two runners on base against Barnett in the bottom of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Nathan Martorella drew a walk and Cole Cummings. Michael De La Cruz struck out to end the inning.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, Northwest Arkansas gained the lead in the second inning. After retiring the first batter of the frame, Dillan Shrum tripled down the right field line. Josh Lester drove him in with a single to right field. The Naturals took an early 1-0 lead.

Snelling cruised through the third and fourth innings before running into some issues in the top of the fifth frame. Shrum drew a walk and Lester singled to start the frame. The southpaw retired the next three batters to end the scoring threat.

After being held hitless for three consecutive innings, the Missions took the lead in the fifth inning. Robert Perez Jr. began the frame with a base hit. With one man down, Ray-Patrick Didder hit a line drive to center field for a double. Jakob Marsee drove in Perez Jr. with a sacrifice fly to center field. Ripken Reyes drove in Didder with a single to right field. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

Snelling’s night ended after five innings of work. He allowed one run on three hits. Along the way, he struck out six batters while issuing one walk. Raul Brito took the mound for the Missions in the 6th inning.

The Naturals captured the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Gavin Cross drew a walk and Shrum singled. Rodolfo Duran doubled to left field and drove in both runners. Leonel Valera singled to put runners on the corners. Omar Cruz took over on the mound and threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt to first. On the play, Duran came in to score. Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 4-2 lead.

The Missions had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Beck Way, Reyes drew a walk to start the frame. With Cole Cummings at the plate, Reyes stole second base. Cummings struck out swinging for the second out of the inning. Brandon Valenzuela grounded out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Anderson Paulino took the mound for the save attempt. Connor Hollis singled to start the frame. Zach Reks and Perez Jr. both struck out looking. Didder stepped up to the plate representing the tying run. He grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 4-3 on the season

Attendance: 4,389

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K

Mason Barnett (Naturals starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-2, RBI, SF, BB, K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-2, 2 BB, SB, K

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 0-3

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): DNP

Cayden Wallace (#3 Naturals prospect): 0-4, K

Mason Barnett (#6 Naturals prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Gavin Cross (#8 Naturals prospect): 0-3, R, BB, 2 K

Chandler Champlain (#12 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th

Javier Vaz (#16 Naturals prospect): DNP

Noah Cameron (#21 Naturals prospect): DNP

Peyton Wilson (#24 Naturals prospect): 0-3, BB, K

Eric Cerantola (#27 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th

Tyson Guerrero (#30 Naturals prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, April 13th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-0, 2.25) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander Chandler Champlain (0-1, 27.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.