San Antonio’s Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Frisco

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Thursday night. The Missions and RoughRiders in a back-and-forth battle on Thursday. Frisco gained a 5-3 lead before the Missions added a run in the eighth inning. In the top of the ninth inning, the Missions put the go-ahead run on base with no outs. However, three consecutive strikeouts ended the game and sealed the victory for Frisco.

Two-time Cy Young Winner Jacob deGrom was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. He began a rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits in the top of the first frame. Cole Cummings doubled to start the game. Connor Hollis drove him in with a single to right field. The Missions took an early 1-0 lead.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw stranded two runners in the bottom of the first inning. Alejandro Osuna started the inning with an infield single. Max Acosta grounded into double play. The inning was kept alive after back-to-back walks to Cody Freeman and Abimelec Ortiz. After a mound visit, Josh Hatcher flew out to end the inning.

Frisco captured the lead in the second inning. Aaron Zavala started the inning with a single. Keyber Rodriguez hit a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run. His sixth long ball of the year made it a 2-1 lead for Frisco.

Jacob deGrom’s night was over after two innings of work. The veteran right-hander allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts. He threw 29 pitches with 21 of them for strikes. Mitch Bratt took over in the third inning.

The RoughRiders used the long ball again to improve their lead in the third inning. With one man down, Freeman homered to left field. His 14th long ball of the season improved their lead to 3-1.

Frisco plated their fourth run of the night in the fourth inning. Zavala reached base on a fielding error by Romeo Sanabria. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. Cooper Johnson flew out to right field and both runners advanced 90 feet. Luis Mieses drove in Zavala with a sacrifice fly. The Missions trailed 4-1.

San Antonio cut into the deficit with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Anthony Vilar drew a leadoff walk. Bratt retired the next batter before walking Cummings. A throwing error on Bratt during a pickoff attempt allowed the runners to advance. Hollis drove in Vilar and Cummings with a single to right field. The Missions trailed 4-3.

Frisco added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Facing Raul Brito, Cooper Johnson began the frame with a home run to left field. His 11th home run of the year gave Frisco a 5-3 lead.

The Missions got a run back in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Skylar Hales, Lucas Dunn legged out a triple. Cummings drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field. San Antonio brought the deficit back to within one.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ricky DeVito took the mound for the save attempt. Leading off the frame, Marcos Castanon was hit by a pitch. Robert Perez Jr. Entered the game as a pinch-runner. Joshua Mears drew a walk to put two runners on base. Michael De La Cruz stepped up to the plate as a pinch-hitter for Juan Zabala. He struck out swinging for the first out. Ray-Patrick Didder struck out looking for the second out. Vilar struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-4



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-25, 53-62 on the season



Missions: 3-18 vs. Frisco this season



Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR



Jacob deGrom (RoughRiders starter): ND, 2.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 K (29 pitches, 21 strikes)



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, BB, 2 K



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Emiliano Teodo (#6 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 24th



Winston Santos (#8 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 23rd



Alejandro Osuna (#16 Rangers prospect): 1-3, BB, K



Mitch Bratt (#18 Rangers prospect): W, 5.0 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K



Kohl Drake (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 25th



Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): DNP



Skylar Hales (#28 Rangers prospect): HLD, 1.0 IP, H, ER, K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, August 23rd. Right-hander Sam Whiting (0-1, 3.68) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Max Scherzer will make a rehab start for the RoughRiders. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.