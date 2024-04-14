San Antonio Sweeps the Sod Poodles

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday. With nine runs on 10 hits, the Missions took down Amarillo by a final score of 9-4. Nathan Martorella, Marcos Castanon and Zach Reks carried the offense while Ryan Bergert provided a solid outing on the mound. The Missions outscored Amarillo 39-14 during the series.

For the third consecutive day, the Missions scored in the top of the first inning. Facing Yilber Diaz, Jakob Marsee drew a leadoff walk. After striking out the next batter, Diaz allowed a base hit to Nathan Martorella. Zach Reks grounded out and Marsee came in to score. Brandon Valenzuela doubled to left field and Martorella came in to score. The Missions grabbed an early 2-0 lead.

After hitting four homers on Saturday night, San Antonio added another home run in the second inning on Sunday. On the second pitch of the inning, Connor Hollis hit a line drive over the right-center field fence for his first homer of the season. San Antonio extended their lead to 3-0.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander made it through the first inning unharmed but had some trouble in the second frame. Deyvison De Los Santos started the inning with a double. Caleb Roberts flew out and De Los Santos moved to third base. Kevin Graham drove him in with a single to center field. Amarillo cut the lead to 3-1.

The third and fourth innings saw the Missions fail to capitalize on scoring opportunities. In the third, Marcos Castanon walked and Martorella singled. Diaz struck out the next three batters to leave the stranded. In the fourth, Hollis and Juan Zabala singled to start the frame. Ripken Reyes grounded into a double play and Marsee struck out.

San Antonio added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. With Diaz still in the game, Castanon drew a walk and Martorella struck out. Mitchell Stumpo was called on to relieve Diaz. Castanon stole second base before Reks drove him in with a single to right field. The Missions had a 4-1 advantage.

Bergert settled in after the second inning and retired all six batters he faced across the third and fourth innings. His day was over following the fourth inning. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits without issuing a walk. Bergert struck out five batters along the way.

Bobby Milacki took the mound for the Missions in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Sod Poodles plated their second run of the game during the fifth inning. Graham began the frame with a single to center field. After walking J.J. D’Orazio, a passed ball from Brandon Valenzuela allowed both runners to advance. Sheng-Ping Chen grounded out and Graham came in to score. The Missions held a 4-2 lead.

San Antonio added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Jake Rice, Reyes drew a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Two batters later, Castanon left the yard for a two-run home run. Martorella followed that up with a double. Reks drove him in with a double of his own. Reks later scored on a wild pitch from Rice. The Missions improved their lead to 8-2.

Amarillo continued to fight back in the ninth inning. Facing Woo-Suk Go, A.J. Vukovich singled and stole second base. Graham doubled to center field and scored Vukovich. D’Orazio singled and put runners on the corners. A wild pitch allowed D’Orazio to advance to second base. After striking out the next batter, Wilderd Patino singled to right field and scored Graham. On the play, Patino was tagged out after trying to advance to second. Logan Warmoth struck out to the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-4

With the win, San Antonio improves to 3-0 on the season

First three-game series sweep since 8/23 - 8/25/19 vs. Oklahoma City

Outscored Amarillo 39-14 in the series

Missions Hitters: 7 homers, 36 hits in the series

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K

Yilber Diaz (Sod Poodles starter): L, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): DNP

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, 3 K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 3-5, 2B, 2 R, K

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 9th

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 K

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, K

Yu-Min Lin (#4 Dbacks prospect): DNP

Ivan Melendez (#8 Dbacks prospect): 0-2, BB, HBP, K, E

Dylan Ray (#9 Dbacks prospect): DNP

Deyvison De Los Santos (#14 Dbacks prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, K

A.J. Vukovich (#15 Dbacks prospect): 1-4, R, SB

Yilber Diaz (#16 Dbacks prospect): L, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, HR

Caleb Roberts (#30 Dbacks prospect): 0-4, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning their first homestand on Tuesday, April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for the Missions. The Naturals have not yet announced a starter for Tuesday’s game. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.