San Antonio Shuts Out Corpus in Front of Sellout Crowd

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio began a three-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks Thursday night. After winning all three games earlier this week in Corpus Christi, the Missions continued their winning ways with an 8-0 victory on Thursday. Two four-run innings in the first and third provided all the run support. On the mound, Austin Krob recorded his third win of the year. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Luis Garcia was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander is currently rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. In the first inning, San Antonio plated four runs of the big leaguer. Brandon Valenzuela got things started with a one-out single. After striking out the next batter, Garcia allowed a two-run homer to Robbie Tenerowicz. Ray-Patrick Didder kept the inning alive with a walk. Marcos Castanon hit a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run. San Antonio grabbed an early 4-0 lead.

Garcia, on a pitch limit of 35, started the second inning. The right-hander struck out Robert Perez Jr. before exiting the game. Brayan De Paula took over for Corpus Christi.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The left-hander left a runner in scoring position in the top of the second inning. Jacob Melton started the frame with a base hit. After striking out the next batter, Melton swiped second base. Tommy Sacco Jr. grounded out, and Melton advanced 90 feet. Zach Cole lined out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio added four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Valenzuela drew a walk and Cole Cummings was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Tenerowicz drove in Valenzuela with a single to right field. Cummings later scored on a wild pitch from De Paula. On the play, a throwing error from Collin Price allowed Tenerowicz to score. Connor Hollis, who walked earlier in the inning, scored on a single from Perez Jr. The Missions improved their lead to 8-0.

The Hooks put two runners on base in the top of the fourth inning. Pascanel Ferreras and Zach Dezenzo drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Krob struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

Corpus Christi threatened to score in the sixth inning while forcing Krob out of the game. Jeron Williams doubled down the left field line to start the inning. After retiring the next batter, Krob walked Dezenzo. Jason Blanchard took over on the mound. The southpaw retired the next two batters to leave Williams stranded.

Krob allowed two hits and three walks across 5.1 scoreless innings. The southpaw struck out six batters as he recorded his third win of the season.

Blanchard allowed one walk across 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Blanchard struck out three batters along the way. Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions in the eighth inning.

Loewen allowed one baserunner during a scoreless eighth inning. Ethan Routzahn retired all three batters in the ninth inning to finish the shutout.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-0



With the win, San Antonio improves to 8-2, 39-39 on the season



4th shutout win of the season



Valenzuela: Extends on-base streak to 25 games



Attendance: 7,523



Austin Krob (Missions starter): W, 5.1 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 6 K



Luis Garcia (Hooks starter): L, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 K, 2 HR (31 pitches, 21 strikes)



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #47 MLB): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): W, 5.1 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 6 K



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2 R, BB, 2 K (Removed after the 7th inning)



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #69 MLB): 1-4, 2 K



Brice Matthews (#3 Astros prospect): 1-4, 2B



Zach Dezenzo (#4 Astros prospect): 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K



Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 0-4, K



Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): DNP



Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP



Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 6th



Miguel Palma (#24 Astros prospect): DNP



Alimber Santa (#25 Astros prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their three-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, July 5th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (7-3, 3.31) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Joey Mancini (0-1, 2.10) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.