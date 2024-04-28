San Antonio Drops Game Four to Wind Surge

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night. After winning the first two games of the series, the Missions have now dropped the last two games. Wichita secured a 9-2 victory on Thursday and then followed it up with a 7-1 victory on Friday night. The Missions were held to one run on five hits compared to seven runs on 10 hits for Wichita.

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night. After winning the first two games of the series, the Missions have now dropped the last two games. Wichita secured a 9-2 victory on Thursday and then followed it up with a 7-1 victory on Friday night. The Missions were held to one run on five hits compared to seven runs on 10 hits for Wichita.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Wind Surge plated two runs on three hits against the southpaw in the top of the first inning. Tanner Schobel drew a walk to start the game before stealing second base. On the play, a throwing error from Snelling on a pick-off attempt allowed him to go to third base. Noah Cardenas drove in Schobel with a single to left field. Andrew Cossetti singled and Cardenas advanced to third. Snelling walked the next batter before allowing an RBI single to Carson McCusker. Wichita took an early 2-0 lead.

Marco Raya was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The Missions threatened to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the first inning. Jakob Marsee drew a one-out walk before stealing second base. With two outs, Marsee stole third base. Cole Cummings struck out and left Marsee stranded.

The Missions cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second inning. Brandon Valenzuela began the frame with a double. Raya walked Michael De La Cruz and Robert Perez Jr. Zach Reks grounded into a double play and Valenzuela scored. The Missions trailed 2-1.

The Wind Surge added three runs in the top of the third inning. Snelling allowed back-to-back base hits to Schobel and Cardenas. On the Cardenas single, he was thrown out trying to get to second base. Cossetti drove in Schobel with a single to left field. Kala’i Rosario reached on a fielding error. McCusker singled to load the bases. Jake Rucker drove in two runs with a double to right field. Wichita improved their lead to 5-1.

The Wind Surge added their sixth run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, Cardenas was hit by a pitch with two outs in the frame. After stealing second base, Cossetti drew a walk. Rosario drove in Cardenas with a single to right field. Wichita had a 6-1 lead.

The Missions loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing AJ Alexy, Cole Cummings, Valenzuela and De La Cruz all drew walks. Taylor Floyd took over on the mound for Alexy. Perez Jr. grounded into a force out to end the scoring threat.

Missions infielder Chase Valentine took the mound in the top of the eighth inning. He was the first position player to take the mound for the Missions since Juan Fernandez on July 27th, 2023. He retired all three batters he faced with a fly out and two ground outs. In the top of the ninth inning, Valentine retired all three batters with a ground out and two fly outs.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-9 on the season

Attendance: 5,570

Valentine: 1st career pitching appearance

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Marco Raya (Wind Surge starter): ND, 2.1 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): L, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 2 K



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, 2 SB, HBP



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 27th



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 28th



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 2-3, 2B, R, BB, K



Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #39 MLB): DNP



Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): ND, 2.1 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K



Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, K



Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-4, RBI, R, BB



Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins prospect): 2-4, RBI, R, BB, K



Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins prospect): 2-4, RBI, 2 R, K



Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-3, R, 2 BB, SB, K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday, April 27th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-0, 3.55) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Jaylen Nowlin (1-1, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.