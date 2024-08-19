San Antonio Claims Third Straight Win

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Saturday night. The Missions recorded their consecutive victory over the Sod Poodles. A three-run fifth inning highlighted a 4-0 shutout victory. Victor Lizarraga recorded his 5th quality start of the season and fifth win of the year. (San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Saturday night. The Missions recorded their consecutive victory over the Sod Poodles. A three-run fifth inning highlighted a 4-0 shutout victory. Victor Lizarraga recorded his 5th quality start of the season and fifth win of the year.

Joe Elbis was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander allowed one run on one hit in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes reached base on a throwing error to start the inning. Connor Hollis reached base on catcher’s interference. Romeo Sanabria drove in Reyes with a single to left field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed one base hit across three scoreless innings to start the night. He also issued one walk while striking out five batters through three innings of play.

Amarillo threatened to score in the top of the fourth frame. Tim Tawa reached base on a fielding error and stole second base. Matt Beaty advanced Tawa to third base with a ground out. Lizarraga left him stranded at third after retiring the next two batters.

The Sod Poodles put two runners on base in the top of the fifth inning. With one man down, Kristian Robinson and Jean Walters hit back-to-back singles. Lizarraga struck out Neyfy Castillo for the second out. A.J. Vukovich flew out deep to center field to end the inning.

San Antonio added three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. Lucas Dunn singled to start the inning. Ray-Patrick Didder doubled to left field. A passed ball on J.J. D’Orazio allowed Dunn to score. Reyes drove in Didder with a base hit to center field. Hollis singled to left field. On the play, Reyes was thrown out at third base. After retiring the next batter, Elbis hit Robbie Tenerowicz with a pitch. Michael De La Cruz drove in Hollis with a single to left field. The Missions improved their lead to 4-0.

Lizarraga turned in a stellar outing on Saturday night. The right-hander allowed three hits and one walk across six scoreless frames. Along the way, he struck out eight batters. For Lizarraga, it was his fifth quality start of the year. Jose Geraldo took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

With Geraldo in the game, Amarillo threatened to trim the deficit. Andy Weber started off the inning with a double. D’Orazio lined out and Weber advanced to third base. Geraldo struck out Robinson for the second out. Walters flew out deep to right field to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions. Beaty singled to right field to start the frame. Ivan Melendez struck out swinging for the first out. Weber flew out to left field for the second out. D’Orazio flew out to right field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-0



With the win, San Antonio improves to 21-22, 52-59 on the season



10th shutout win of the season



Attendance: 3,869



Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 8 K



Joe Elbis (Sod Poodles starter): L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, 6 K



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 8 K



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-4, RBI, E



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 18th



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Ivan Melendez (#23 D’Backs prospect): 0-4, 4 K



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday, August 18th. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-10, 5.34) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Billy Corcoran (6-5, 3.64) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.