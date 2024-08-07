San Antonio Blanked in Springfield Opener

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Tuesday night. Coming off a homestand that saw them win one game, the Missions struggled in game one at Hammons Field. Springfield plated 11 runs on 12 hits while limiting the Missions to zero runs on two hits. Left-hander Quinn Mathews dazzled with 11 strikeouts in six innings for Springfield. (Vashaun Newman/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Tuesday night. Coming off a homestand that saw them win one game, the Missions struggled in game one at Hammons Field. Springfield plated 11 runs on 12 hits while limiting the Missions to zero runs on two hits. Left-hander Quinn Mathews dazzled with 11 strikeouts in six innings for Springfield.

Quinn Mathews was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The southpaw pitched out of trouble in the second inning. Robbie Tenerowicz and Marcos Castanon reached base with a hit by pitch and a walk to start the frame. Mathews struck out Robert Perez Jr. for the first out. Michael de La Cruz grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the right-hander allowed three runs on just one hit in the second. With one man down, Lizarraga walked Matt Lloyd and Jacob Buchberger. Chandler Redmond capitalized on the opportunity and lifted a three-run homer over the left-center field wall. His seventh homer of the year made it a 3-0 lead for Springfield.

The Cardinals extended their lead with five runs in the third inning. Jimmy Crooks drove in two runs with a single to center field. Crooks later scored due to a throwing error from De La Cruz. Buchberger drove in a run with a double to left field. After a balk and a walk, Lizarraga was replaced by Raul Brito. A sacrifice fly from Dakota Harris plated the fifth run of the frame. The Missions trailed 8-0.

San Antonio threatened to score in the top of the fourth frame. Connor Hollis started off the inning with a double. After a strikeout and a ground out, Hollis was at third base with two outs. Marcos Castanon struck out swinging to end the inning.

Mathews was nearly untouchable on Tuesday night. The southpaw kept the Missions off the scoreboard across six innings of work. The lefty allowed two hits and one walk while punching out 11 batters. Zane Mills took the mound for Springfield in the seventh inning.

Brito provided a strong relief outing for the Missions. The right-hander kept Springfield off the scoreboard in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one hit while striking out three batters.

Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning. The left-hander allowed a run on two hits during the frame. After retiring the first two batters, he allowed a walk and a base hit. Redmond recorded an RBI with a single to right-center field. Springfield improved their lead to 9-0. The club added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth off Bobby Milacki.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 11-0



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 15-18, 46-55 on the season



7th shutout loss of the season



Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): L, 2.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R (7 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR



Quinn Mathews (Cardinals starter): W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 11 K



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 9th



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, August 7th



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): L, 2.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R (7 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB, K



Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): DNP



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Tink Hence (#1 Cardinals prospect/#40 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 8th



Quinn Mathews (#2 Cardinals prospect/#96 MLB): W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 11 K



Jimmy Crooks (#12 Cardinals prospect): 1-5, 2 RBI, R



Max Rajcic (#14 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 9th



Edwin Nunez (#23 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 10th



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday, August 7th. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-8, 5.32) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Brandon Komar (5-1, 2.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hammons Field.