Missions Win on A Walk-off Wild Pitch

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday. After losing their last two games, they treated the fans to an exciting ballgame. In a back-and-forth effort with both clubs swapping leads, Connor Hollis got things started for San Antonio in the ninth inning with a triple. A wild pitch allowed him to score the winning run. Along with 18 strikeouts, the Missions secured a 4-3 victory.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander had to pitch out of trouble in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Gavin Cross legged out a double to right field. A balk from Bergert advanced the runner to third base. Bergert settled down and struck out Dillan Shrum to end the scoring threat.

Chandler Champlain was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. The Missions took the lead thanks to a peculiar play. Jakob Marsee started the bottom of the first inning with a double to right field. Marcos Castanon and Nathan Martorella both grounded out and Marsee advanced to third base. With Cole Cummings at the plate, the pitcher misplayed the throw back from the catcher on the mound and Marsee came in to score. San Antonio took a 1-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas took the lead in the top of the third inning. To start the lead, River Town was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Javier Vaz. Peyton Wilson drove him in with a triple to right field. Cross drove in Wilson with a double to left field. The Naturals gained a 2-1 lead.

The Missions bounced back and regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk to start the frame. Ripken Reyes singled and Didder advanced to third base. After striking out the next batter, a balk from Champlain allowed Didder to score and Reyes to advance to second base. Two batters later, Martorella singled and drove in Reyes. The Missions tok a 3-2 lead.

Bergert’s night ended after four innings of work. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out eight batters. Reggie Lawson took the mound for the Missions in the top of the fifth.

The Naturals tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. Shrum singled and Josh Lester drew a walk to start the frame. Luca Tresh laid down a sacrifice bunt and advanced the runners into scoring position. Jason Blanchard was called on to replace Lawson. Diego Hernandez grounded out and Shrum came in to score. The game was even at 3-3.

Champlain’s night ended after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed three runs on three hits while striking out six batters. Ryan Brady took the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the sixth inning.

After a strong outing from Blanchard, Jayvien Sandridge took the mound for the Missions in the top of the ninth inning. After striking out the first batter, Leonel Valera singled to left field. Sandridge balked and Valera advanced 90 feet to second base. He struck out Joe Gray Jr. for the second out of the frame. The southpaw struck out Vaz to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jacob Wallace took the mound for the Naturals. Brandon Valenzuela struck out swinging to begin the frame. The next batter, Connor Hollis, legged out a triple to left field. The Naturals chose to intentionally walk Zach Reks. With runners on the corners and one out, Wallace threw a wild pitch and Hollis scored the winning run.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 5-3 on the season

Attendance: 4,498

1st walk-off win of the season

Martorella: Reached base safely in all eight games this season

Missions Pitchers: 18 strikeouts

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 8 K

Chandler Champlain (Naturals starter): ND. 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): DNP



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, K



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 8 K



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, BB



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K



Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4



Cayden Wallace (#3 Naturals prospect): DNP



Mason Barnett (#6 Naturals prospect): DNP



Gavin Cross (#8 Naturals prospect): 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 K



Chandler Champlain (#12 Naturals prospect): ND. 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 6 K



Javier Vaz (#16 Naturals prospect): 0-3, BB, K, CS



Noah Cameron (#21 Naturals prospect): DNP



Peyton Wilson (#24 Naturals prospect): 2-3, 3B, 2B, RBI, R, BB, K



Eric Cerantola (#27 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th



Tyson Guerrero (#30 Naturals prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, April 14th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga will make his Double-A debut for the Missions. Right-hander Eric Cerantola (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.