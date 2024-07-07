Missions Saturday Night Game Cancelled Due to Rain

Game Recap July 6, 2024

Listen to The San Antonio Missions on KKYX!

The San Antonio Missions on KKYX

By Missions Baseball

San Antonio, TX — With rainy conditions affecting the South Texas area, Saturday night’s contest between the Missions and the Hooks was officially cancelled during the top of the third inning.

Fans with tickets to tonight’s game can redeem their tickets for another 2024 Missions regular season game.

For any questions regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the Missions Box Office at 210-675-7275.

The San Antonio Missions will have the next two days before beginning a six-game homestand with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, July 9th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (2-8, 6.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The Sod Poodles have not yet announced their rotation. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

